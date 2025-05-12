Left Menu

Jupiter's Dazzling Auroras: A Cosmic Light Show

Jupiter's auroras are hundreds of times brighter than Earth's, captured in new images by the James Webb Space Telescope. The planet's intense light show is caused by high-energy particles colliding with atmospheric gases. Researchers observed these luminous displays on Christmas 2023, marking a significant scientific achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:00 IST
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope unveil Jupiter's auroras to be hundreds of times brighter than those on Earth. The solar system's largest planet produces intense light displays when high-energy particles from space interact with atmospheric gases near its magnetic poles. This phenomenon is analogous to Earth's northern lights, but with significantly more intensity.

According to an international team of scientists, the photos captured of Jupiter's auroras on Christmas 2023 mark a substantial advancement in our understanding of planetary atmospheres. The dazzling cosmic display provides fresh insights into Jupiter's unique atmospheric phenomena.

The James Webb Space Telescope, which earlier provided a detailed look at Neptune's auroras, continues to expand our astronomical knowledge. This recent capture of Jupiter's vibrant lights reflects technological strides in space exploration and fuels ongoing scientific curiosity.

