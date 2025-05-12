Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Boy Falls into Unsecured Borewell

A three-year-old boy named Rakshit died in Tirvaya village after falling into a 70-foot-deep open borewell covered inadequately with a plastic bucket. Despite rescue efforts by the police and villagers, the boy succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Negligence in securing the borewell contributed to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred on Monday in Tirvaya village when a three-year-old boy, Rakshit, fell into a 70-foot-deep open borewell outside his home, according to police reports.

Rakshit, who was playing in the courtyard, stepped on a plastic bucket meant to cover the borewell, which could not hold his weight, leading to his fall. Hearing his cries, family members promptly alerted the police and fire department.

Although police and local villagers managed to rescue Rakshit using ropes, he was in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the district hospital. The unsecured borewell, dug five years prior and covered only with a plastic bucket after a new one was constructed, was a critical safety lapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

