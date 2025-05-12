Left Menu

U.S. Budget Surplus Climbs Amid Tariff Adjustments

The U.S. government reported a $258 billion budget surplus in April, indicating robust tax revenues and increased import duties. A temporary tariff ease between the U.S. and China is expected to lower these revenues. The fiscal deficit rose to $1.049 trillion amid record receipts and outlays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In April, the U.S. reported a significant budget surplus of $258 billion, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous year, due to strong tax revenue and rising import duties, as noted by the Treasury Department.

This surge comes in the wake of heightened tariffs on Chinese goods, part of President Trump's trade policies, which raised customs duties to $16 billion for the month. However, this revenue source is expected to decline with a recent U.S.-China agreement to temporarily reduce tariffs, with the U.S. lowering rates from 145% to 30%.

Despite a robust tax collection, the fiscal deficit for the first seven months of fiscal year 2025 stands at $1.049 trillion, up 23% year-on-year. This includes record-breaking receipts and outlays for April, notwithstanding an adjusted higher deficit due to deferred tax receipts and calendar anomalies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

