U.S. Budget Surplus Climbs Amid Tariff Adjustments
The U.S. government reported a $258 billion budget surplus in April, indicating robust tax revenues and increased import duties. A temporary tariff ease between the U.S. and China is expected to lower these revenues. The fiscal deficit rose to $1.049 trillion amid record receipts and outlays.
In April, the U.S. reported a significant budget surplus of $258 billion, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous year, due to strong tax revenue and rising import duties, as noted by the Treasury Department.
This surge comes in the wake of heightened tariffs on Chinese goods, part of President Trump's trade policies, which raised customs duties to $16 billion for the month. However, this revenue source is expected to decline with a recent U.S.-China agreement to temporarily reduce tariffs, with the U.S. lowering rates from 145% to 30%.
Despite a robust tax collection, the fiscal deficit for the first seven months of fiscal year 2025 stands at $1.049 trillion, up 23% year-on-year. This includes record-breaking receipts and outlays for April, notwithstanding an adjusted higher deficit due to deferred tax receipts and calendar anomalies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Shares Rise Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism
Market Tango: Stocks Waver Amid U.S.-China Trade Hopes
IMF Addresses Impact of New Trump Tariffs on Sri Lankan Exports
U.S.-China Trade Tensions: Talks Amid Tariff Turmoil
Trump Tariffs Take Flight: U.S. Ends Duty-Free Imports from China and Hong Kong