U.S. Budget Surplus Climbs Amid Tariff Adjustments

In April, the U.S. reported a significant budget surplus of $258 billion, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous year, due to strong tax revenue and rising import duties, as noted by the Treasury Department.

This surge comes in the wake of heightened tariffs on Chinese goods, part of President Trump's trade policies, which raised customs duties to $16 billion for the month. However, this revenue source is expected to decline with a recent U.S.-China agreement to temporarily reduce tariffs, with the U.S. lowering rates from 145% to 30%.

Despite a robust tax collection, the fiscal deficit for the first seven months of fiscal year 2025 stands at $1.049 trillion, up 23% year-on-year. This includes record-breaking receipts and outlays for April, notwithstanding an adjusted higher deficit due to deferred tax receipts and calendar anomalies.

(With inputs from agencies.)