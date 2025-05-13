Summit's Call to Action: Climate Change and Mountain Futures

Delegates from 12 nations, including India and China, will gather at the Sagarmatha Sambad summit to address the pressing issues of climate change on mountain countries. The summit, themed 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity,' is set for May 16-18 with an expected attendance of around 300, half being international participants.

The event aims to facilitate global dialogue on environmental challenges affecting mountainous regions and vulnerable communities. High-level discussions will focus on sustainable green economy, climate adaptation, and disaster risk reduction as key areas of concern.

Participants, ranging from ministers to climate experts, will seek to establish regional and global partnerships to tackle the climate crisis. The summit will conclude with the Kathmandu declaration, outlining strategic measures to combat environmental challenges worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)