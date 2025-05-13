Delhi Jal Board Nears Completion of Key STP to Combat Yamuna Pollution

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is on the brink of finalizing a critical sewage treatment plant at Sonia Vihar, set to reduce pollution in the Yamuna River, officials revealed on Tuesday. This 7-million-gallons-per-day (MGD) plant promises to address substantial sewage management issues in the region.

The Sonia Vihar drain, which channels wastewater from unauthorized colonies, will now redirect sewage to this advanced facility for treatment. Delhi generates roughly 792 MGD of sewage, but the DJB's existing facilities can manage only 610 MGD, leaving the excess to pollute the Yamuna. To tackle this, the DJB is not only upgrading existing plants but also erecting new ones.

Significant investment has been allocated to the water and sewerage sectors by the new BJP government, with Rs 9,000 crore dedicated, including Rs 500 crore specifically for STP repairs and rehabilitation. With 18 of 37 STPs currently being upgraded and new constructions underway at Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate, the city's sewage treatment capacity is set to significantly improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)