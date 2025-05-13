Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board Nears Completion of Key STP to Combat Yamuna Pollution

The Delhi Jal Board is nearing completion of a new sewage treatment plant at Sonia Vihar, aimed at reducing Yamuna River pollution. Currently, Delhi's sewage treatment capacity falls short, leading to river contamination. The initiative includes upgradation of existing plants and construction of new facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:50 IST
Delhi Jal Board Nears Completion of Key STP to Combat Yamuna Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is on the brink of finalizing a critical sewage treatment plant at Sonia Vihar, set to reduce pollution in the Yamuna River, officials revealed on Tuesday. This 7-million-gallons-per-day (MGD) plant promises to address substantial sewage management issues in the region.

The Sonia Vihar drain, which channels wastewater from unauthorized colonies, will now redirect sewage to this advanced facility for treatment. Delhi generates roughly 792 MGD of sewage, but the DJB's existing facilities can manage only 610 MGD, leaving the excess to pollute the Yamuna. To tackle this, the DJB is not only upgrading existing plants but also erecting new ones.

Significant investment has been allocated to the water and sewerage sectors by the new BJP government, with Rs 9,000 crore dedicated, including Rs 500 crore specifically for STP repairs and rehabilitation. With 18 of 37 STPs currently being upgraded and new constructions underway at Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate, the city's sewage treatment capacity is set to significantly improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025