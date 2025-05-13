Tragic Family Accident: Truck Collision Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident unfolded on Tuesday near Farhadpur village, taking the lives of three family members, including a toddler. The incident occurred when a speeding truck collided head-on with a motorcycle.

The victims, Gaurav (24), his sister-in-law Rangita (30), and her daughter Aakriti (2), were residents of Kohrapur village. All three died instantly at the scene, stated Hasanaganj Circle officer Santosh Kumar Singh.

The truck driver fled immediately, leaving the truck behind. Authorities have seized the vehicle and are actively searching for the driver.

