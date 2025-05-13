Left Menu

Inferno in Collecotorganj: Fire Ravages Historic Market

A devastating fire engulfed 50 shops and multiple vehicles in Collecotorganj's old Galla Mandi area, leaving six injured. Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma confirmed burn injuries and damage, blaming possible short circuits or e-rickshaw battery explosions. District authorities are investigating the cause and extent of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive blaze erupted on Tuesday in the crowded Collecotorganj area, consuming 50 shops and damaging dozens of vehicles. The conflagration, which occurred in the old Galla Mandi locality, resulted in severe burns for several individuals, though no fatalities were reported, according to police sources.

Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma stated that the fire gutted numerous grocery and oil shops, as well as medical stores. Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit in a turpentine oil shop or an e-rickshaw battery explosion could be potential causes, as noted by another fire official.

Amidst the chaos, six people suffered severe burns following successive LPG cylinder explosions. District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh has ordered a comprehensive investigation to identify the precise cause of the fire and evaluate the extent of damage. Local witnesses reported seeing dense smoke and flames spreading rapidly due to strong winds, leading to significant economic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

