Tremors in Jalisco: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes

A significant earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has impacted the coastal area of Jalisco in Mexico, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) on Tuesday.

The seismic event took place at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, adding to its potential impact on the region.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation for any repercussions, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)