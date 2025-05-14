Left Menu

Tremors in Jalisco: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Jalisco, Mexico, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has impacted the coastal area of Jalisco in Mexico, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) on Tuesday.

The seismic event took place at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, adding to its potential impact on the region.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation for any repercussions, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

