EKA Mobility's Milestone: 750 Electric Buses to Transform Andhra Pradesh
EKA Mobility has secured a contract to supply 750 electric buses across 11 cities in Andhra Pradesh. Partnering with GreenCell Mobility, the company will offer 9-meter and 12-meter electric buses to promote sustainable urban transport. The initiative marks a pivotal move towards eco-friendly urban development in India.
EKA Mobility, an electric mobility company, announced on Wednesday its receipt of a major order to deploy 750 electric buses in Andhra Pradesh across 11 cities.
Through a collaboration with GreenCell Mobility, the firm will introduce 9-meter and 12-meter electric buses in cities including Amravati and Vijayawada.
EKA Mobility's Chairman, Sudhir Mehta, emphasized the project as a milestone in advancing sustainable transport solutions, following earlier contracts secured in Uttar Pradesh and Nagpur.
