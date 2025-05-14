Brigade Enterprises Expands Chennai Footprint with Major Land Acquisition

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a prominent realty firm, has successfully acquired a 5.41-acre land parcel in Chennai. The acquisition, valued at Rs 441.7 crore, marks a significant expansion for the company in one of its leading markets.

Located on Velachery Road, the newly acquired land is set to be developed into a housing project with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,600 crore. The project is expected to cover about 0.8 million square feet.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, noted that this strategic acquisition reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its presence in Chennai. This move comes as a response to the strong demand for high-quality residential spaces in prime locations.

