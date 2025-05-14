EPA Revises Key PFAS Drinking Water Standards: A Shift in Policy

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to withdraw significant segments of the Biden administration's first nationwide drinking water standards, designed to protect against the harmful 'forever chemicals' known as PFAS. The agency will continue to uphold existing restrictions on PFOA and PFOS, while offering drinking water systems an extended timeline until 2031 to formulate their compliance strategies.

The prior rule, established under Biden, had dictated rigorous guidelines for five individual PFAS: PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, PFHxS, and HFPO-DA, requiring public water systems to finalize monitoring within three years and disclose PFAS concentrations publicly. The Trump administration's proposal plans to rescind regulations for PFNA, PFHxS, and HFPO-DA, while providing water systems extra time to address the presence of PFOA and PFOS.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized the agency's ongoing commitment to support water systems nationwide, specifically in rural regions, and stressed the continuation of regulatory efforts against polluters. Additionally, New Jersey's historic $450 million settlement with 3M was announced, alongside the EPA's forthcoming PFAS OUT initiative, which will engage public water utilities in addressing PFAS contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)