Left Menu

EPA Revises Key PFAS Drinking Water Standards: A Shift in Policy

The EPA will rescind much of the Biden-era drinking water standards targeting toxic PFAS chemicals, maintaining limits on PFOA and PFOS and extending compliance to 2031. New Jersey reached a historic $450 million PFAS settlement with 3M, and the EPA plans to introduce the PFAS OUT campaign to help utilities tackle PFAS issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:48 IST
EPA Revises Key PFAS Drinking Water Standards: A Shift in Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to withdraw significant segments of the Biden administration's first nationwide drinking water standards, designed to protect against the harmful 'forever chemicals' known as PFAS. The agency will continue to uphold existing restrictions on PFOA and PFOS, while offering drinking water systems an extended timeline until 2031 to formulate their compliance strategies.

The prior rule, established under Biden, had dictated rigorous guidelines for five individual PFAS: PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, PFHxS, and HFPO-DA, requiring public water systems to finalize monitoring within three years and disclose PFAS concentrations publicly. The Trump administration's proposal plans to rescind regulations for PFNA, PFHxS, and HFPO-DA, while providing water systems extra time to address the presence of PFOA and PFOS.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized the agency's ongoing commitment to support water systems nationwide, specifically in rural regions, and stressed the continuation of regulatory efforts against polluters. Additionally, New Jersey's historic $450 million settlement with 3M was announced, alongside the EPA's forthcoming PFAS OUT initiative, which will engage public water utilities in addressing PFAS contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025