Tigress Kankati Tranquilised: Safety Precautions at Ranthambore

A tigress suspected of involvement in two deadly attacks within the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve was tranquilised on Wednesday, forest officials confirmed.

Kankati, the feline in question, was captured near a hotel adjacent to the forest after two fatal incidents raised alarm, including the death of a ranger and a young boy.

A committee has been formed to investigate these events, focusing on whether regular feeding contributed to a potential pattern of human habituation in the tigress.

(With inputs from agencies.)