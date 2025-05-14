Left Menu

Tigress Kankati Tranquilised: Safety Precautions at Ranthambore

A tigress, involved in fatal attacks at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, has been tranquilised for potential relocation. Following two deaths, including a ranger, a committee is investigating if the tigress's behavior is habitual. Safaris and temple access are curtailed for safety, pending further investigation.

Tigress Kankati Tranquilised: Safety Precautions at Ranthambore
A tigress suspected of involvement in two deadly attacks within the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve was tranquilised on Wednesday, forest officials confirmed.

Kankati, the feline in question, was captured near a hotel adjacent to the forest after two fatal incidents raised alarm, including the death of a ranger and a young boy.

A committee has been formed to investigate these events, focusing on whether regular feeding contributed to a potential pattern of human habituation in the tigress.

