Revamping Bengaluru: New Municipal Corporations to Emerge in 2024

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 will become effective on May 15, enabling the creation of up to seven new municipal corporations to manage the city, the state government announced.

Functionaries will maintain their roles under the BBMP Act, 2020 until the new regulations are fully operational. In the interim, the BBMP will operate under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), said official sources.

A government notification on May 14 confirmed the date for the Act's activation and plans to designate current BBMP areas as part of the Greater Bengaluru Areas. The new law, despite political opposition, aims to restructure urban governance and establish the GBA, led by the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)