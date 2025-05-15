Revolutionizing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: STEERLife's Solvent-Free Innovation

STEERLife, part of STEER World, is breaking new ground in drug manufacturing with its innovative solvent-free melt fusion technology. This state-of-the-art system is designed to handle complex and potent drug molecules, significantly enhancing efficiency, safety, and scalability in the pharmaceutical sector.

The company positions itself as a next-generation Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), offering comprehensive development solutions for complex drugs. It supports a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including NCEs and orphan drugs, helping the global pharma industry meet stringent manufacturing challenges through process innovation.

Currently, STEERLife is working on key drug products, such as generic versions of Apalutamide and Enzalutamide, despite their high development barriers. Collaborating with global partners, the company is set to influence pharmaceutical markets across numerous regions, demonstrating its leadership in transitioning from traditional batch processing to continuous manufacturing processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)