Revolutionizing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: STEERLife's Solvent-Free Innovation

STEERLife, a division of STEER World, is transforming drug manufacturing with its solvent-free melt fusion technology, enhancing safety and scalability. As a next-gen CRDMO, STEERLife aids global pharma with efficient drug development, launching generic versions of complex drugs by 2026, impacting markets worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:44 IST
STEERLife, part of STEER World, is breaking new ground in drug manufacturing with its innovative solvent-free melt fusion technology. This state-of-the-art system is designed to handle complex and potent drug molecules, significantly enhancing efficiency, safety, and scalability in the pharmaceutical sector.

The company positions itself as a next-generation Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), offering comprehensive development solutions for complex drugs. It supports a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including NCEs and orphan drugs, helping the global pharma industry meet stringent manufacturing challenges through process innovation.

Currently, STEERLife is working on key drug products, such as generic versions of Apalutamide and Enzalutamide, despite their high development barriers. Collaborating with global partners, the company is set to influence pharmaceutical markets across numerous regions, demonstrating its leadership in transitioning from traditional batch processing to continuous manufacturing processes in India.

