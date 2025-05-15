Maharashtra Pushes for Enhanced Dam Desilting Policy

Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has called for an updated policy on dam desilting, integrating successful strategies from other states. The push for policy revision was announced following a detailed meeting he chaired on current desilting operations.

During the meeting, it was noted that Maharashtra, with its 150 major reservoirs, requires an effective approach for silt removal, especially given the varying geographical challenges. Six pilot dam projects have been earmarked for initial desilting interventions, including notable locations such as Ujani and Girna.

Vikhe Patil stressed that before proceeding with desilting processes, corporations should conduct thorough surveys and ensure compliance with all legal and environmental directives. The meeting underscored the importance of following competitive bidding processes to optimally manage resources.

