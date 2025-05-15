Left Menu

Revolutionary Breakthrough in High-Pressure Sea Water Desalination

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed an indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane for sea water desalination. Created in just eight months, this innovation aims to enhance the desalination process on Indian Coast Guard ships, contributing to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a significant technological advancement with the successful development of an indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane for high-pressure sea water desalination. Officials confirmed the breakthrough on Thursday.

This cutting-edge technology emerges from the Defence Materials Stores and Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE), a DRDO lab in Kanpur. Developed to meet the operational needs of the Indian Coast Guard, the innovation addresses stability challenges posed by chloride ions in saline water.

Initial safety and performance trials conducted on the Offshore Patrolling Vessel's existing desalination plant show promising results, with the final operational clearance pending after 500 hours of rigorous testing. This development marks another step towards India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

