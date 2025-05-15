Tragedy in West Bengal: Lightning Strikes Family
Prabhat Roy was killed and his family injured by a lightning strike while working on their farmland in Dhupguri, West Bengal. His wife remains in critical condition, while their daughter is stable and recovering. The family was harvesting vegetables to sell in the local market when the incident occurred.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Dhupguri, West Bengal, when a lightning strike claimed the life of Prabhat Roy and left his family injured. They were working in their farmland, picking vegetables to sell at the local market, when the unexpected incident struck.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning, causing panic in the region. Prabhat Roy, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife was rushed to the Jalpaiguri district hospital in critical condition. According to officials, their daughter, although injured, is in stable condition and recovering.
Local authorities have issued warnings about severe weather conditions following the tragic event, urging residents to take necessary precautions. The community has rallied around the affected family, offering support in this difficult time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lightning
- strike
- fatality
- West Bengal
- Dhupguri
- Jalpaiguri
- family
- safety
- weather
- hospital
ALSO READ
Bizarre Poisoning Trial: Family Lunch Turns Deadly
Tragic Shooting in Newcastle: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead
Heartbreaking Travel Delays: Pakistani Family Struggles to Bring Son's Body Home
Fadnavis Family Celebrates Academic Success: Divija Scores High in Class 10
Tragic Collapse: Family Perishes, Young Daughter Survives