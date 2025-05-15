Tech-Driven Transformation: Uttar Pradesh's Panchayat Revolution

Uttar Pradesh's push towards modernized village governance got a boost as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the integration of technology and transparency in panchayats. He highlighted the importance of self-reliant villages for accelerated state development.

During a review of the Panchayati Raj Department, Adityanath lauded efforts to strengthen grassroots institutions, noting NITI Aayog's endorsement of the 'Gram Sachivalaya' model. He mandated using computers for financial transactions to enhance accountability.

The CM praised digital initiatives such as a call centre and online systems, urging mandatory computer training for village assistants. He also called for improved rural sanitation, pond desilting, and rainwater harvesting.

