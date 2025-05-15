Tech-Driven Transformation: Uttar Pradesh's Panchayat Revolution
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stresses transparency and technology enhancement in village panchayats for self-reliance and state development. He praised digital initiatives and emphasized on computer training, rural sanitation, and sustainable water management while reviewing Panchayati Raj Department's efforts.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's push towards modernized village governance got a boost as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the integration of technology and transparency in panchayats. He highlighted the importance of self-reliant villages for accelerated state development.
During a review of the Panchayati Raj Department, Adityanath lauded efforts to strengthen grassroots institutions, noting NITI Aayog's endorsement of the 'Gram Sachivalaya' model. He mandated using computers for financial transactions to enhance accountability.
The CM praised digital initiatives such as a call centre and online systems, urging mandatory computer training for village assistants. He also called for improved rural sanitation, pond desilting, and rainwater harvesting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Health Monitoring: The Rise of Radar Technology
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge as CISC with Vision for Self-Reliance
India Unveils the Indian Institute of Creative Technology at WAVES 2025
A Universal Approach: US Invests in Groundbreaking Vaccine Technology
Symbiosis Hosts SYMROLIC 2025: A Convergence on Law and Technology