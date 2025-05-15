Left Menu

India's First Space-Based Biological Experiments: A Leap for Future Space Life Sustainability

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is preparing to embark on a historic venture with its first biological experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS), aiming to unravel the mysteries of sustaining human life in space. Spearheaded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), these pioneering studies will debut in the ISS mission AXIOM-4, featuring Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

The primary focus will be on understanding how microgravity and cosmic radiation affect the growth of edible microalgae, seen as a nutrient-rich potential food source for extended space missions. This project, a collaboration between ISRO, NASA, and DBT, intends to analyze crucial growth factors, aiming to identify the most suitable microalgal species for the harsh space environment.

Additionally, the experiments will examine the proteomic responses of cyanobacteria, particularly Spirulina and Synechococcus, under space conditions. These organisms, significant for their rapid growth and efficient photosynthesis, are central to carbon and nitrogen recycling, which is vital for self-sustaining life on long space journeys. Developed alongside the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), this initiative marks a significant stride in space and biotechnology research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

