Tragic Lightning Strikes in West Bengal: Three Dead, Several Injured

West Bengal faced a series of deadly lightning strikes on Thursday, claiming three lives and leaving five others injured across two districts, according to local officials.

In the Nadia district, two individuals were killed and three others injured when lightning struck them during an evening storm while they sheltered under a tree. Police reported the tragedy occurred at 8.30 pm, and the victims were rushed to the Shantipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors confirmed two fatalities. The condition of one injured person remains critical.

Meanwhile, in the Jalpaiguri district, lightning struck a family working in their farmland in Dhupguri. Prabhat Roy, 42, lost his life, while his wife and daughter sustained injuries. Local officials reported that Roy's wife is in critical condition at the Jalpaiguri district hospital, whereas his daughter is currently stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)