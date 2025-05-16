Heroic Rescue in Bilaspur: Courage Saves Lives
In a dramatic rescue operation, courage and quick action by locals and NTPC Koldam officials saved two children trapped in the Sutlej River's sudden surge. The incident involved three kids initially, but thanks to the alarm raised by one of them and the bravery of villagers, a disaster was averted.
A swift and courageous rescue unfolded in Bilaspur's Khangar village when two children were saved from a sudden rise in the Sutlej River. The quick response from NTPC Koldam project authorities and villagers ensured a safe outcome.
The incident occurred on Wednesday evening. Three children, namely Krish, his sister Mannat, and Anuj Thakur, were playing by the riverbank. As the Koldam Project released water for power generation, a siren blared, warning of rising water levels. While Mannat escaped to safety, her brother Krish and friend Anuj were stranded on a rock in the river.
A local ward member, Anjana Kumari, swiftly contacted the dam authorities to close the gates, reducing the river's flow. Villager Rajendra Kumar courageously used ropes to reach and rescue the children. On Thursday, gratitude was expressed towards the NTPC management and Kumar was honored for his heroic act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
