KISNA Shines Bright: Bilaspur Welcomes New Diamond Showroom

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery opened its third exclusive showroom in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The launch featured New Year offers and highlighted the brand's commitment to sustainability and social initiatives. The expanded retail presence strengthens KISNA’s vision of making diamond jewellery accessible across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:59 IST
KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery celebrated the grand opening of its third exclusive showroom in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, marked by the presence of Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of the Hari Krishna Group. Located at Link Road, Agrasen Chowk, the showroom is strategically aimed at capitalizing on Bilaspur's growth as a burgeoning jewellery market.

In conjunction with the inauguration, KISNA introduced New Year offers of up to ₹1,000 off per gram on making charges and ₹1,500 off on select diamond products. The brand's executives emphasized the expansion's role in fulfilling KISNA's vision of making fine diamond jewellery accessible to every Indian woman, while driving a luxurious retail experience.

As part of its commitment to community and environmental sustainability, KISNA organized a blood donation camp, a food distribution drive, and a tree plantation initiative. The brand's recent nationwide marathon, which set a Guinness World Record under the Swachh Bharat Mission, further exemplifies its dedication to societal impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

