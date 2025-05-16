Left Menu

Global Hunger Crisis: A Growing Concern

A U.N. report highlights a sixth consecutive rise in food insecurity and child malnutrition in 2024, affecting 295 million people globally. Conflict, weather extremes, and economic shocks are primary drivers of hunger, compounded by a projected reduction in humanitarian food funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A recent United Nations report has revealed that acute food insecurity and child malnutrition have increased for the sixth consecutive year in 2024, impacting over 295 million individuals across 53 nations and territories. This marks a 5% rise from 2023, with 22.6% of affected populations in severely impacted areas experiencing crisis-level hunger.

Rein Paulsen, Director of Emergencies and Resilience at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, stated that the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises underscores conflict, extreme weather, and economic shocks as primary factors exacerbating the crisis. These issues frequently intersect, worsening conditions for millions.

The United Nations warns of deteriorating circumstances this year due to a possible reduction in humanitarian food funding of 10% to 45%. Under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, significant cutbacks have been made to U.S. aid programs, jeopardizing the critical support provided to impoverished communities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

