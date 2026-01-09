Arctic Faces Unprecedented Era of Extreme Weather Events

A groundbreaking study has unveiled that the Arctic is entering an unprecedented era of extreme weather, threatening its ecosystems and capacity to absorb carbon. Conducted by an international team of scientists, the research reveals how rapidly warming Arctic regions are experiencing increasingly severe climate conditions.

Published in the journal Science Advances, the study led by the Finnish Meteorological Institute notes that these dramatic shifts include prolonged heatwaves, unusual winter thaws, and the emergence of rain-on-snow events. These changes, spanning over seven decades, pose a significant threat to the delicate polar ecosystems as well as the humans who depend on them.

The research highlights newly affected regions and bioclimatic hotspots across western Scandinavia, the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, and Central Siberia. The study warns of the extensive impact on Arctic species and communities, emphasizing the broader global implications as the region's ability to combat climate change is compromised.

