Scorching Heat Engulfs Uttar Pradesh: Banda Sizzles at 46.2°C

Banda district in Uttar Pradesh registered a blistering 46.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, claiming the title of the hottest area in India for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The department has issued a severe heatwave warning for various parts of the state, expected to last until Sunday. Many regions, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh, are experiencing similar scorching conditions.

The state government has urged district administrations to implement protective measures for residents, and health officials are preparing for potential increases in heat-related illnesses. While dry weather may persist, isolated areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh might see rain.

