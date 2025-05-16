Strengthening Ties: India and Nepal Unite for Environmental Conservation
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to affirm close ties and discuss enhancing cooperation in environmental conservation. During his visit, Yadav also engaged with Nepal's Foreign Minister, attended significant cultural sites, and participated in the Sagarmatha Sambaad climate dialogue.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav engaged with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday, emphasizing the enduring bond between India and Nepal.
The discussions, centered on enhancing cooperation in environmental conservation, highlighted the historical and cultural connections that unite the two nations.
Yadav extended greetings from the Indian leadership and congratulated Oli on organizing the first edition of 'Sagarmatha Sambaad', focused on climate change impacts on mountainous regions.
Additionally, Yadav met Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, his Nepali counterpart, to review ongoing bilateral and regional environmental initiatives and consider new collaboration areas.
In discussions with Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, further strategies for India-Nepal environmental cooperation were explored.
During his visit, Yadav toured Adalat Bhawan and Shree Jestha Varna Mahavihar, among India's supported cultural heritage projects post the 2015 earthquake, reaffirming India's commitment to Nepal's cultural preservation.
Yadav's participation in the Sagarmatha Sambaad and high-level meetings represented a continuation of essential diplomatic exchanges, driving forward collective efforts in environmental conservation and climate action.
