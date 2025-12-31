Left Menu

Remembering Tatiana Schlossberg: A Legacy in Environmental Journalism

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy, passed away from a rare leukemia at 35. She was known for her work as a climate and environmental journalist. Her family and the JFK Presidential Library announced her passing, remembering her impactful life and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 01:17 IST
Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the 35th U.S. president, John F. Kennedy, has passed away at the age of 35 after revealing in an essay that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

Her passing was announced by her family via a post from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, which stated, "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," reflecting the palpable sorrow of her loss.

Known for her poignant work on climate change and environmental issues, Tatiana was the second child of Caroline Kennedy, JFK's daughter, and Edwin Schlossberg. Her insights were especially highlighted when she criticized public figures, including her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., over public health policies in her final published works.

(With inputs from agencies.)

