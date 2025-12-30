Supreme Court Urged to Address Urgent Environmental Issues

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has appealed to the Supreme Court to address three pressing environmental concerns, highlighting the redrawing of boundaries for the Sariska Tiger Reserve as a priority.

Through a social media post, Ramesh supported the Supreme Court's recent decision to reconsider its November 20 verdict on the Aravallis' redefinition, praising it as timely and important.

Ramesh criticized the Modi government for its previous approval of the court's ruling and articulated the urgent need for the Supreme Court to tackle other environmental challenges similarly.

(With inputs from agencies.)