Supreme Court Urged to Address Urgent Environmental Issues
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called on the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of pressing environmental concerns, including issues related to the Sariska Tiger Reserve. He emphasized the necessity for urgent intervention and criticized the dilution of the National Green Tribunal's powers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has appealed to the Supreme Court to address three pressing environmental concerns, highlighting the redrawing of boundaries for the Sariska Tiger Reserve as a priority.
Through a social media post, Ramesh supported the Supreme Court's recent decision to reconsider its November 20 verdict on the Aravallis' redefinition, praising it as timely and important.
Ramesh criticized the Modi government for its previous approval of the court's ruling and articulated the urgent need for the Supreme Court to tackle other environmental challenges similarly.
