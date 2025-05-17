Left Menu

Illegal Bungalow Demolition Begins Along Indrayani River

In Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, authorities have started demolishing 36 illegally constructed bungalows along the Indrayani River. The action follows the National Green Tribunal's order, which was earlier challenged in the Supreme Court. The task includes collecting Rs 5 crore in compensation from the bungalow owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Civic authorities in Pimpri Chinchwad have commenced the demolition of 36 bungalows illegally built along the Indrayani River.

Official teams from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) arrived at the Chikhali village site on Saturday morning to start the operation.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated that the demolition is happening now because it could not be conducted during monsoon.

The owners had challenged the demolition order in the Supreme Court, but their petition was dismissed on May 4. The courts upheld the directives of the National Green Tribunal, which Tanaji Gambhire, an environmental activist, had moved against the project for violating the 'blue line' area regulations.

The structures, part of the River Villa project by M/s Jare World and M/s V Square, are now being demolished by PCMC as per the July 1, 2024, NGT order.

The municipality will also collect a Rs 5 crore penalty for environmental damage from the owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

