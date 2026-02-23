Left Menu

Airlifted Cheetahs: Strengthening India's Wildlife Revival

Eight more cheetahs from Africa are set to join the Kuno National Park in India, bolstering the nation's wildlife revival efforts. This batch from Botswana adds to previous shipments, marking a significant step in reintroducing the species that went extinct in India seven decades ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to India's wildlife revival initiative, eight cheetahs from Botswana will be relocated to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, on February 28. This new group will bring the total number of cheetahs in India to 46, marking a significant increase in the population.

The cheetahs, comprised of six females and two males, will arrive at Gwalior via an Indian Air Force plane before being transferred by helicopter to their new home in KNP. Officials from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department have meticulously prepared enclosures and helipads for their safe landing.

This move is part of a broader project aimed at revitalizing the cheetah population in India, which includes previous imports from Namibia and South Africa. The Kuno National Park has already seen successful births and survival of cubs, indicating positive progress in this conservation effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

