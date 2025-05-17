Skyward Bound: PSLV Rocket Set to Launch Earth Imaging Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced a 22-hour countdown for the launch of its PSLV-C61 mission, which will place the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-09) in orbit. Scheduled for liftoff at 5.59 am on May 18, the mission marks the 101st launch for the Bengaluru-based agency.

As the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle undertakes its 63rd mission, it carries the EOS-09 satellite, capable of capturing high-resolution images of the Earth's surface in all weather conditions. This continuous imaging capability supports applications in agriculture, forestry monitoring, urban planning, disaster management, and national security.

The EOS-09's mission life spans five years, and ISRO has ensured sufficient fuel reserves to safely de-orbit and minimize space debris post-mission. The satellite will operate in the Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit, contributing to India's growing constellation of Earth Observation satellites.

