Tiger Hunt Intensifies Amid Leadership Shakeup in Nilambur

The search operation for the elusive tiger that killed a worker near Kalikavu intensified on Saturday, despite the suspected feline's absence. Forest officials remain vigilant, deploying camera traps and thermal drones to cover vast areas in anticipation of locating the predator.

In a surprising administrative move, the state government transferred Divisional Forest Officer Dhanik Lal to Thiruvananthapuram amid a pending corruption case. This decision spurred debate, with Congress MLA A P Anilkumar cautioning that leadership changes could hamper the urgent search efforts.

Using cutting-edge technology and community collaboration, the forest department is determined to apprehend the tiger. The deployment includes kumki elephants and forest personnel equipped with tranquilizers, enhancing the mission's breadth and potential success.

(With inputs from agencies.)