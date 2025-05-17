Seismic Shifts: Earthquake Rocks Central Peru

Central Peru experienced a significant geological event on Saturday as an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 was recorded, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor, noted for its intensity, struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), adding a layer of gravity to the situation, GFZ confirmed.

Although the shockwaves were felt widely, official reports on damage or casualties are yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)