Seismic Shifts: Earthquake Rocks Central Peru
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck central Peru on Saturday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that the seismic event originated at a depth of 10 km. No immediate reports on damages or casualties have been provided by authorities.
The tremor, noted for its intensity, struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), adding a layer of gravity to the situation, GFZ confirmed.
Although the shockwaves were felt widely, official reports on damage or casualties are yet to be disclosed.
