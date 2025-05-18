ISRO's PSLV Mission Faces Pressure Issues, Leading to Unaccomplished Earth Observation
ISRO's latest mission, which aimed to launch an earth observation satellite using its PSLV rocket, faced a setback due to a pressure issue during the third stage. This mission, the agency's 101st, was affected at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, highlighting technical challenges in the space sector.
ISRO faced a technical hurdle as its 101st mission's objective to launch an earth observation satellite was thwarted due to a pressure complication during the PSLV rocket's third stage.
The incident occurred at the Sriharikota launch site, marking a rare setback for the usually reliable space agency.
This development underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in space missions, even for seasoned institutions like ISRO.
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.
Third stage motor started perfectly but during its functioning, we are seeing an 'observation': ISRO chief on EOS-09 mission.
