ISRO's PSLV Mission Faces Pressure Issues, Leading to Unaccomplished Earth Observation

ISRO's latest mission, which aimed to launch an earth observation satellite using its PSLV rocket, faced a setback due to a pressure issue during the third stage. This mission, the agency's 101st, was affected at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, highlighting technical challenges in the space sector.

Updated: 18-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

ISRO faced a technical hurdle as its 101st mission's objective to launch an earth observation satellite was thwarted due to a pressure complication during the PSLV rocket's third stage.

The incident occurred at the Sriharikota launch site, marking a rare setback for the usually reliable space agency.

This development underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in space missions, even for seasoned institutions like ISRO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

