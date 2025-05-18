ISRO's PSLV Mission Faces Pressure Issues, Leading to Unaccomplished Earth Observation

ISRO faced a technical hurdle as its 101st mission's objective to launch an earth observation satellite was thwarted due to a pressure complication during the PSLV rocket's third stage.

The incident occurred at the Sriharikota launch site, marking a rare setback for the usually reliable space agency.

This development underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in space missions, even for seasoned institutions like ISRO.

