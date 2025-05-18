Navigating Uncertain Waters: Threats to Ocean Monitoring System Funding

Captain Ed Enos, a harbor pilot in Hawaii, heavily depends on the Integrated Ocean Observing System, which provides essential data for ships approaching ports. This system is at risk after President Donald Trump proposed eliminating its federal funding, a move that has unsettled scientists and maritime experts alike.

The system, operational for two decades, incorporates 11 regional associations that track vital oceanographic information. These associations gather data through various technologies, aiding everything from navigation to disaster preparedness. However, with funding cuts looming, their future remains uncertain, challenging efforts to maintain comprehensive maritime safety.

Current discussions focus on whether these networks can sustain themselves through alternate funding sources. As the 2026 federal budget process unfolds, the maritime community questions how to preserve this invaluable asset that supports not only navigation but also environmental and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)