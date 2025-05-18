Left Menu

Blaze in West Delhi Hotel Controlled with No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out on the third floor of a hotel in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident occurred around 1.15 PM and was brought under control by 1.50 PM, with five fire tenders on the scene. The cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a hotel in West Delhi's bustling Paschim Vihar locality on Sunday afternoon. Quick action by the fire department ensured no injuries in the incident, officials confirmed.

The blaze, which ignited at approximately 1.15 PM, engulfed a room and a hall on the establishment's third floor near the East Paschim Vihar metro station. The hotel consists of a basement, ground floor, and three upper levels. Witnesses described a rapid response, with five fire tenders dispatched immediately.

Within 35 minutes, by 1.50 PM, authorities had successfully contained the fire, averting potential casualties. At present, investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

