Panic in Kozhikode: Unexplained Ground Shakes the Village

A mild ground shaking triggered panic in a Kozhikode village. Though lasting only seconds, it led to residents running out of their homes. Authorities, including MLA E K Vijayan, visited for inspections. Officials noted no immediate earthquake report, but an expert study is deemed necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of a village in northern Kozhikode district experienced panic when a mild ground shaking, accompanied by a thunderous rumble, disturbed their Saturday night. The brief tremor sent many rushing out of their homes in fear.

Authorities, including the geology department and local officials, conducted an inspection following complaints from the affected area of Ellikkampara in Kayakkody panchayat. Nadapuram MLA E K Vijayan assured residents there was no immediate danger, although he emphasized the need for an expert analysis to uncover the incident's cause.

District geologist C S Manju also visited the site, confirming no official earthquake report at present. "There seems to be nothing to worry about currently," she stated, indicating a government report is forthcoming post-examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

