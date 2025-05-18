Fiery Tragedy in Hyderabad: 17 Lives Lost in Building Blaze

A devastating fire broke out in a building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the tragic loss of 17 lives. The fire, which reportedly began as a result of a short circuit, predominantly claimed the lives of children.

In a major setback, ISRO has reported the failure of its PSLV mission intended to place an earth observation satellite in orbit. This incident raises questions on India's trusted launch vehicle's reliability due to a fault that occurred minutes after its launch from Sriharikota.

Further, a significant crackdown on insurgency in Manipur has resulted in over 350 arrests. The arrested insurgents were reportedly involved in extortion rackets related to marriage and property disputes. Meanwhile, Adani's conglomerate announced a strategic partnership with US-based Sparton to enhance anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)