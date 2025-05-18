Left Menu

Tragedy Near Charminar: 17 Lives Lost in Devastating Blaze

A fire in Hyderabad claimed 17 lives, trapping residents in a century-old house with limited exits. Despite rescue attempts, many succumbed to smoke inhalation. The incident has left only two family members alive. The building’s outdated design highlighted dangerous living conditions, and the community grieves this tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:51 IST
Tragedy Near Charminar: 17 Lives Lost in Devastating Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific fire near the historic Charminar in Hyderabad has claimed the lives of 17 individuals, including eight children, on Sunday. The fire broke out in a decades-old building with a constricted entrance, which tragically trapped the occupants inside.

Local MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the affected family had resided in that building for 125 years, operating a renowned jewelry shop. The building's flaws—a single staircase and narrow entryway—were highlighted as contributing to the high death toll, mostly due to asphyxiation from smoke.

Efforts to subdue the fire involved 11 fire tenders while rescuers donned oxygen masks to enter the premises. The fire reportedly began from a suspected short circuit. This disaster underscores the urgent need for safety reforms in old buildings, and the community mourns this grievous loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025