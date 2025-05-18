Tragedy Near Charminar: 17 Lives Lost in Devastating Blaze
A fire in Hyderabad claimed 17 lives, trapping residents in a century-old house with limited exits. Despite rescue attempts, many succumbed to smoke inhalation. The incident has left only two family members alive. The building’s outdated design highlighted dangerous living conditions, and the community grieves this tragic loss.
A horrific fire near the historic Charminar in Hyderabad has claimed the lives of 17 individuals, including eight children, on Sunday. The fire broke out in a decades-old building with a constricted entrance, which tragically trapped the occupants inside.
Local MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the affected family had resided in that building for 125 years, operating a renowned jewelry shop. The building's flaws—a single staircase and narrow entryway—were highlighted as contributing to the high death toll, mostly due to asphyxiation from smoke.
Efforts to subdue the fire involved 11 fire tenders while rescuers donned oxygen masks to enter the premises. The fire reportedly began from a suspected short circuit. This disaster underscores the urgent need for safety reforms in old buildings, and the community mourns this grievous loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
