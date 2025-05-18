Inferno Engulfs Textile Hub: Firefighters Battle Relentless Blaze
A massive fire erupted at a textile shopping hub near the city bus stand, continuing to burn despite efforts by numerous fire engines. Thick smoke and intense flames were seen as firefighters, including those from Karipur airport, worked to contain the fire. The cause remains unknown.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire broke out at a textile shopping hub near the city bus stand this Sunday around 5 pm, and the blaze remains uncontrolled despite several firefighting teams on-site, rescue officials confirmed.
TV footage followed the dramatic scenes of thick, black smoke rising from the first floor of the plaza, where several textile shops are located, with intense fire raging inside. Units, including contingents from Karipur airport, rushed to the scene to assist.
Officials emphasized the priority of containing the blaze. There is currently no information on any injuries, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated until it is fully extinguished. Local vendors noted the shops contained a large supply of school uniforms, anticipating the upcoming school season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
