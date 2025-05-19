Tragic Encounter: Leopard Attack Claims Life

A fatal leopard attack has claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman in Bijnor district. She had ventured into the forest to collect fodder when she was tragically killed.

Her family initiated a search after she hadn't returned by late evening, ultimately finding her body in a mutilated state.

Forest Ranger Chandpur Dushyant Kumar confirmed the attack, noting paw marks on her body, underscoring the dangers faced by locals living near forested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)