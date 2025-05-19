Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Leopard Attack Claims Life

A woman collecting fodder in a forest near Sabdalpur Teli village, Bijnor, was killed by a leopard. Her mutilated body, discovered by family after she failed to return home, bore leopard paw marks. The forest department confirmed the death as an unfortunate wildlife encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fatal leopard attack has claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman in Bijnor district. She had ventured into the forest to collect fodder when she was tragically killed.

Her family initiated a search after she hadn't returned by late evening, ultimately finding her body in a mutilated state.

Forest Ranger Chandpur Dushyant Kumar confirmed the attack, noting paw marks on her body, underscoring the dangers faced by locals living near forested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

