Tragic Encounter: Leopard Attack Claims Life
A woman collecting fodder in a forest near Sabdalpur Teli village, Bijnor, was killed by a leopard. Her mutilated body, discovered by family after she failed to return home, bore leopard paw marks. The forest department confirmed the death as an unfortunate wildlife encounter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal leopard attack has claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman in Bijnor district. She had ventured into the forest to collect fodder when she was tragically killed.
Her family initiated a search after she hadn't returned by late evening, ultimately finding her body in a mutilated state.
Forest Ranger Chandpur Dushyant Kumar confirmed the attack, noting paw marks on her body, underscoring the dangers faced by locals living near forested areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement