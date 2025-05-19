Severe Storms Threaten Central US with Destructive Force

The central United States is bracing for more severe storms this week, following the deadly weather that claimed more than two dozen lives, primarily in Kentucky. The National Weather Service has issued warnings about a "multitude of hazardous weather" that could impact various regions.

From possible baseball-sized hail in the Plains to heavy snow in the West and dangerous heat in the South, communities in Kentucky and Missouri, still reeling from recent tornadoes, remain on high alert. Recovery efforts in London, Kentucky, illustrate the challenges faced by those affected; residents like Zach Wilson are racing to salvage valuables from destroyed homes.

In other parts of the country, particularly St. Louis, the aftermath of the devastating weather is marked by fatalities and infrastructural damage. As officials across affected states continue to assess the damage and seek disaster assistance, attention turns to incoming storms threatening to exacerbate the situation.

