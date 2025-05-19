Left Menu

Bengaluru's Pre-Monsoon Chaos: The City's Battle with Torrential Rains

Bengaluru faces significant disruptions due to heavy pre-monsoon rains, causing severe waterlogging and traffic congestion. A yellow alert issued by the IMD highlights the intensity of the situation, warning of continued heavy rainfall, thunderstorm risks, and potential infrastructure damage, affecting multiple districts across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is once again grappling with the aftermath of torrential pre-monsoon rains that have left several parts of the city waterlogged and chaotic. Videos circulating on social media vividly portray the city's vulnerability to heavy rainfall, which has become increasingly frequent, as hobby weather watchers have noted.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the intense rainfall over the past three days, emphasizing the mobilization of BBMP teams to clear debris and address flooding issues. Commuting in the city has turned perilous, with underpasses and roads submerged, prompting advocates to recommend work-from-home options.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru. With widespread traffic snarls and infrastructure challenges, the city braces for continued disruptions. Meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation to provide timely updates, as the weather pattern shows no signs of immediate relief.

