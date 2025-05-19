Left Menu

Shivalik Group Ventures into Managed Office Space

Ahmedabad's Shivalik Group has launched a new vertical for managed office spaces with an initial investment of Rs 10 crore. The move aligns with growing demands for flexible workspace solutions. The pilot project, Shivalik Harmony, is located near Panjrapole junction, catering to modern plug-and-play workspace needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:50 IST
Shivalik Group Ventures into Managed Office Space
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ahmedabad-based Shivalik Group, an infrastructure developer, announced its entry into the managed office space sector by launching a specialized vertical.

With an initial investment of Rs 10 crore, the company aims to tap into the burgeoning demand for flexible and future-ready office spaces, according to a recent statement from the group.

This strategic move comes in response to the shifting trends in workplace preferences as businesses increasingly seek cost-effective office solutions, where Shivalik's pilot project 'Shivalik Harmony,' located near Panjrapole junction, will offer state-of-the-art, plug-and-play workspace facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025