Shivalik Group Ventures into Managed Office Space

The Ahmedabad-based Shivalik Group, an infrastructure developer, announced its entry into the managed office space sector by launching a specialized vertical.

With an initial investment of Rs 10 crore, the company aims to tap into the burgeoning demand for flexible and future-ready office spaces, according to a recent statement from the group.

This strategic move comes in response to the shifting trends in workplace preferences as businesses increasingly seek cost-effective office solutions, where Shivalik's pilot project 'Shivalik Harmony,' located near Panjrapole junction, will offer state-of-the-art, plug-and-play workspace facilities.

