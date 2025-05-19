Shivalik Group Ventures into Managed Office Space
Ahmedabad's Shivalik Group has launched a new vertical for managed office spaces with an initial investment of Rs 10 crore. The move aligns with growing demands for flexible workspace solutions. The pilot project, Shivalik Harmony, is located near Panjrapole junction, catering to modern plug-and-play workspace needs.
- Country:
- India
The Ahmedabad-based Shivalik Group, an infrastructure developer, announced its entry into the managed office space sector by launching a specialized vertical.
With an initial investment of Rs 10 crore, the company aims to tap into the burgeoning demand for flexible and future-ready office spaces, according to a recent statement from the group.
This strategic move comes in response to the shifting trends in workplace preferences as businesses increasingly seek cost-effective office solutions, where Shivalik's pilot project 'Shivalik Harmony,' located near Panjrapole junction, will offer state-of-the-art, plug-and-play workspace facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surge in Southern Suburbs: Real Estate Market Booms in 2025
Oswal Group's Bold Expansion: Investing in Punjab's Future with Real Estate Endeavors
Alt DRX Revolutionizes Real Estate with $2.7 Million Fundraiser
Massive Real Estate Fraud Exposed: WTC Group Under Investigation
Market Turbulence: Healthcare and Real Estate Lead FTSE Decline Amid US-UK Trade Developments