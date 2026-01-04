Left Menu

Reality Star's Legal Drama Unfolds: Jay Dudhane Arrested in Alleged Real Estate Scam

Jay Dudhane, a reality TV star and fitness model, was arrested at the Mumbai airport for his alleged involvement in a real estate scam. He's accused of deceiving a retired engineer into purchasing mortgaged commercial shops using forged documents. An FIR and ongoing investigation ensue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:10 IST
  • India

Jay Dudhane, a prominent reality television personality and fitness model, was apprehended at Mumbai airport following allegations of his involvement in a significant real estate fraud, according to police reports on Sunday.

The controversy arose when a retired engineer filed an FIR accusing Dudhane and several family members of tricking him into purchasing five mortgaged commercial properties in Thane, resulting in a fraud of Rs 4.61 crore. Senior police inspector Pravin Mane confirmed the arrest.

Details from the FIR highlight Dudhane's use of forged documents, including a fake bank clearance letter and counterfeit demand draft, to carry out the fraud. The scam was uncovered after a seizure notice was issued by the bank. As the investigation progresses, Dudhane and his family are facing charges of cheating and forgery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

