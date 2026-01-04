Reality Star's Legal Drama Unfolds: Jay Dudhane Arrested in Alleged Real Estate Scam

Jay Dudhane, a prominent reality television personality and fitness model, was apprehended at Mumbai airport following allegations of his involvement in a significant real estate fraud, according to police reports on Sunday.

The controversy arose when a retired engineer filed an FIR accusing Dudhane and several family members of tricking him into purchasing five mortgaged commercial properties in Thane, resulting in a fraud of Rs 4.61 crore. Senior police inspector Pravin Mane confirmed the arrest.

Details from the FIR highlight Dudhane's use of forged documents, including a fake bank clearance letter and counterfeit demand draft, to carry out the fraud. The scam was uncovered after a seizure notice was issued by the bank. As the investigation progresses, Dudhane and his family are facing charges of cheating and forgery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

