Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

Institutional investments in Indian real estate reached a record $8.47 billion in 2025, marking a 29% increase despite global uncertainties affecting foreign funds. Domestic investments more than doubled, while foreign investments saw a decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:12 IST
Institutional investments in Indian real estate soared to a record-breaking $8.47 billion in 2025, representing a 29% increase from the previous year, despite a 16% decline in foreign funding due to global uncertainties, Colliers India reveals.

According to data released by real estate consultant Colliers India, the substantial rise in institutional investments in Indian real estate was predominantly fueled by domestic investors, whose contributions more than doubled from $2.24 billion in 2024 to $4.82 billion last year.

Foreign investments, however, faced a downturn, reducing from $4.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Office assets bore the brunt of investments, making up 54% of the annual inflow, followed by residential and industrial assets. Experts predict a continuation of this trend into 2026, boosted by a robust domestic capital base and favorable economic conditions.

