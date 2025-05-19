Left Menu

Evacuation Ordered as Landslide Threatens Swiss Alpine Village

Swiss authorities have ordered the evacuation of Blatten, a village in the Lotschental Valley, due to the threat of landslides and rockfalls. Most of the 300 residents have been evacuated, with two areas exempt. The situation remains critical following a history of similar incidents in the region.

Evacuation Ordered as Landslide Threatens Swiss Alpine Village
Swiss authorities have expanded the evacuation of the Alpine village of Blatten, located in the Lotschental Valley, as a landslide threatens the community. This move comes after more than 90 people were initially evacuated on Saturday night.

Valais officials confirmed the complete evacuation of the village's approximately 300 residents on Monday, with only two specific areas exempt from the order. The evacuation is due to the heightened risk posed by falling rocks and potential landslides, a situation described as "very acute" by local official Matthias Ebener.

This isn't the first instance of precautionary evacuations in the region; Brienz, another Swiss village, experienced similar threats in 2023, prompting evacuation efforts due to rockslide dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

