Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Makes Strategic Amendments for Sustainable Development
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet made several strategic amendments on Monday aiming at sustainable development and economic enhancements. Key decisions included restrictions on construction in Shimla's valleys, appointment of 'pashu mitras', increased fodder grants, and new office positions. The Cabinet also approved a green initiative and e-taxi guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet met on Monday to discuss critical amendments for regional development, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Key decisions focused on various sectors, from urban planning to animal husbandry and environmental sustainability.
One major amendment is in the Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, restricting new building constructions on the valley side of Shimla Municipal Corporation to at least a metre below road level. This aims to preserve Shimla's scenic beauty, thereby boosting tourism.
New policies, such as the Pashu Mitra Policy, 2025, were approved to enhance animal husbandry, with additional posts and increased fodder grants. The Cabinet also initiated the Mukhya Mantri Green Adoption Yojana, promoting plantations on degraded lands. Other approvals include hiring e-taxis and restructuring governmental departments for efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin Rules Out Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine, Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
Nationwide Uproar: AIMPLB's Campaign Against Waqf Amendment Act Gains Momentum
Owaisi Urges Unity and Action Against Terrorism and Controversial Waqf Amendment
Nationwide Movement Launched Against Waqf Amendment Bill by AIMPLB
Supreme Court Hearing on Waqf Amendment Act: AIMPLB's Nationwide Protest Intensifies