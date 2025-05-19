Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Makes Strategic Amendments for Sustainable Development

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet met on Monday to discuss critical amendments for regional development, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Key decisions focused on various sectors, from urban planning to animal husbandry and environmental sustainability.

One major amendment is in the Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, restricting new building constructions on the valley side of Shimla Municipal Corporation to at least a metre below road level. This aims to preserve Shimla's scenic beauty, thereby boosting tourism.

New policies, such as the Pashu Mitra Policy, 2025, were approved to enhance animal husbandry, with additional posts and increased fodder grants. The Cabinet also initiated the Mukhya Mantri Green Adoption Yojana, promoting plantations on degraded lands. Other approvals include hiring e-taxis and restructuring governmental departments for efficiency.

