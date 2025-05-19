Alpine Evacuation: Swiss Village on Edge as Rockslide Looms

Residents of Blatten, a small village in southern Switzerland's Alpine region, were compelled to evacuate their homes on Monday amidst fears of a looming rockslide. Local geologists warned that a massive rock formation above the village could imminently collapse.

The rocky outcrop sits precariously above a glacier, and officials voiced concerns about the possibility of the rockslide dragging ice downslope with it. Matthias Ebener, a spokesperson for the local authorities, emphasized the magnitude of the situation.

Safety officials have determined that residents can only return home once the rockslide has occurred and the area is deemed safe, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the evacuation order.

(With inputs from agencies.)