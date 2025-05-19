Exploring Arunachal Pradesh's Orchid Riches: Nature's Jewels Unearthed

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) has called upon scientists, researchers, and youth to deepen their engagement with nature. During a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, the governor emphasized that such explorations enhance environmental understanding and pave the way for sustainable development.

Governor Parnaik presented the 'Land of the Rising Sun' plaque to Dr Krishna Chowlu for exemplary work in documenting the state's unique orchid species. He encouraged educational institutions to prioritize biodiversity exploration and conservation, particularly focusing on orchids, which are representative of the state's rich ecological heritage.

Highlighting Dr Chowlu's contributions, the governor noted Arunachal Pradesh's global significance due to its nearly 50 endemic orchid species. He underscored the importance of preserving these species, urging the present generation to foster a culture of environmental stewardship and leverage this botanical wealth for sustainable growth and recognition.

